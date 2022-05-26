WESTON – D.C. Everest Idea School senior Emilee Bartelein is one of 174 students selected as a recipient of the Herb Kohl Student Initiative Scholarship, D.C. Everest Area School District announced this week.

The scholarship is awarded to students who have overcome significant obstacles or adversity, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

Bartelein will pursue a degree in illustration at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

“Receiving this scholarship is allowing me to do things I assumed were impossible,” Bartelein said in a news release. “I am incredibly grateful for these opportunities and hope to utilize them to their fullest extent.”

The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman.