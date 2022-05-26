May is National Trauma Month, and The American Trauma Society is bringing attention to one of the most critical trauma topics affecting America: intimate partner violence, or IPV. About one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced IPV in the United States during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IPV is abuse or aggression that occurs in a romantic relationship and refers to both current and former spouses and/or dating partners. It is usually associated with physical harm; nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute in the U.S. But IPV can include any of the following types of behavior:

Physical violence is when a person hurts or tries to hurt a partner by hitting, kicking or using another type of physical force.

Sexual violence is forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act, sexual touching or a non-physical sexual event (i.e., sexting) when the partner does not or cannot consent.

Stalking is a pattern of repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner that causes fear or concern for one's own safety or the safety of someone close to the victim.

Psychological aggression is the use of verbal and non-verbal communication with the intent to harm another partner mentally or emotionally and/or to exert control over another partner.

Aspirus Health provides examinations and treatment for anyone who has experienced sexual violence through its Sexual Assault Nurses Examiner (SANE) Program located at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department. This program includes a nurse with special training in helping adolescent and adult survivors, as well as a team of trained caregivers.

Many IPV victims are hesitant to report IPV for a variety of reasons, including financial dependence on a partner or fear of further abuse. We encourage victims of IPV to reach out and know that they are not alone.

Support for survivors of IPV is available. To reach SANE at AWH, call 715-847-2121. To speak with someone anonymously, call the following 24/7 free confidential hotlines below, or find a crisis hotline in your area at www.endabusewi.org/get-help/.

Sandra Wolf is a register nurse and SANE coordinator with Aspirus.