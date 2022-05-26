By Shereen Siewert

UPDATED, 10:36 a.m.: Police say a 55-year -old man wanted in connection with last week’s bank robbery in Wausau has been arrested in Illinois.

Tommy Pittman previously lived in Illinois and was living in Wausau. He was arrested in Freeport, Ill. Thursday morning.

Wausau police are requesting Pittman be charged with robbery of a financial institution, in connection with the May 20 robbery of WoodTrust Bank in Wausau. Pittman will be extradited to Wausau at a date yet to be determined.

“The Wausau Police Department extends its thanks and gratitude to the Freeport Police Department, as well as to the several citizens who responded with tips, which included multiple tips about Pittman,” a Wausau Police Department news release states. “Johnson Carter Jr., who turned himself in on unrelated warrants last week, is cleared of involvement in this incident.”

A current booking photo was unavailable Thursday morning. See our earlier reporting, below.

A judge on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for a 55-year-old man charged in connection with last week’s robbery reported at a Wausau bank.

Tommy Pittman, of Wausau, faces a charge of robbery of a financial institution, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in state prison. The charge was filed May 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review, Pittman was identified through nearby surveillance video that captured footage of his vehicle. At about 9:33 a.m., cameras recorded a red Jeep Grand Cherokee parking in a lot on Second Street, court records show. The vehicle remains parked for several minutes until the driver, wearing clothing consistent to that of the alleged bank robber, is recorded walking toward the bank. Video also shows the driver returning to the vehicle and driving out of the parking lot, the complaint states.

Police compared the video surveillance and photos from another police department that had footage of Pittman’s vehicle, which showed both jeeps had the same unique characteristics.

The robbery was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at Woodtrust Bank, 210 E. Bridge St., Wausau. Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man who is about 6′ tall wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black mask who was last seen on foot walking eastbound through the parking lot. Police say the suspect walked in the front door, began fumbling with some pamphlets and then approached the teller saying he would like to make a withdrawal.

The man then allegedly returned to the lobby to fill out a withdrawal slip and returned it to the teller with a note that said “50s, 100s, Now!” Police say the cash drawer showed about $850 missing after the robbery was reported, and the man allegedly implied he had a weapon.

Police initially identified a different person of interest in the case, but that man turned himself in and is not charged in connection with the robbery.

Circuit Judge Jacobson on Wednesday issued a “body only” warrant for Pittman, which means that once he is apprehended, he will be held in jail and required to appear in front of a judge before he can be released on any bond.