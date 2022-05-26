By Mitchell A. Skurzewski

For Wausau Pilot & Review

Ryan Hartman, a Wausau West graduate, didn’t anticipate early success in his running career at Augustana University. Yet, the sophomore is heading to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., May 26-28, in two events: the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 5,000-meter run.

In his freshman year of high school at Wausau West, Hartman decided to play soccer in the fall. Not cross country. Why?

“I thought three miles is a long way…I was convinced I couldn’t run three miles,” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday night.

From “three miles is a long way” to making the Division II Championships in the 5,000-meter run is quite a journey.

Yet, distance running became Hartman’s thing. He ran cross country and ran the distance runs in track and field and competed at the state tournament in the 3,200. Today, he ranks as one of the best runners to ever compete at Wausau West

Hartman chose to focus on track and skip basketball during his senior year at West. He had already decided on Augustana for college and continue his running career, but his senior track season was canceled due to COVID.

“That was a bummer and COVID rolled around, I felt like skipping basketball was all for nothing,” he said. “But track being canceled allowed me to communicate with my college coaches and get on their program and a steady buildup. It was a whole different beast.”

His freshman cross country season at Augustana also was nixed.

So Hartman entered a little behind, a position he said actually turned out to be a blessing.

“College can be stressful enough, but the coaches here are very centered around you first and don’t push you into running a ton of miles early,” he said. “Coming in and not having a season gave me the ability to come in slowly which was nice at a time things are changing. I’m living by myself far from home in South Dakota, the stress that comes with it. It was nice in a sense not to stress about cross county and made the transition actually less stressful.”

Though it may seem like he was behind, with his year-round training and practice, Hartman made huge strides quickly and saw a solid first outdoor track season. In fact, Hartman said the turning point in his career came with a personal-best time, which came – ironically – where the Division II Championships are being held this week, Grand Valley State.

“That was the moment when things started clicking,” Hartman said. “That confidence really built and carried over to this year. I had the confidence knowing I could run with the top guys.”

That confidence spurred Hartman on. The confidence grew. The times dropped.

In just his fourth 3,000m steeplechase of his career, he ran a blistering time of 8:44.07, just three seconds shy of the school record. Hartman is the second-ever Viking to break 14:00 in the 5,000m, running 13:59.04.

He has continued to work on speed, which you don’t necessarily think of first in distance running. Hartman said in high school he had issues, hitting another gear with a closing kick. It’s been something he has focused on and gleaned strong results at Augustana and his work with coach Tracy Hellman..

“I usually got slower in high school as the race went on, but in college I have really worked on my top-end speed,” he said. “I run a consistent race, but then in the last two laps I am now able to have that in the tank to close and get stronger.

Hartman said his Augustana teammates push him every day.

“Guys are faster than me in different events, so it’s fun to train with and makes you happy to go to practice and work on things to get better at,” Hartman said. “Speed has been something I have really been working on and something I have started to build up. Having training partners, coaches and yourself recognizing what you need to improve on drives you to work on different aspects of your running. Running those last laps you need speed.”

While the 5K might be his favorite race, Hartman seems like a natural in the steeplechase, a track race in which runners are required to leap hurdles and perform a water jump.

Better put, he has grown leaps and bounds quickly in the event.

How did the steeplechase come into play?

During his freshman year in a late-season outdoor event, he just gave the steeplechase a shot for a qualifying time and to be eligible in the event going forward. He fell three times.

Still, he wanted to try again. After just a few tries, he wound up winning the NSIC conference meet.

“I had a pretty good feeling in the steeplechase. I had the potential of getting better,” Hartman said. “I didn’t anticipate how quickly. I knew if I could stay on my feet I would have a good chance of doing well.”

He not only stayed on his feet, he succeeded in a big way.

Hartman enters the D-II Championships with the fourth-fastest time in the steeplechase in Division II, which is leading to to increased and evolving expectations. He’ll compete in the steeplechase first, then the 5K, which he said he’ll focus on as it comes. He is a high seed, timed as one of the top athletes to compete.

“I just want to be in the race with a couple laps to go and see what my closing speed can bring me into,” Hartman said. “I hope to make the podium and am just focused on running a strong race.”

Hartman will take to the track in the 3,000m steeplechase preliminaries on Thursday. The gun goes off for Hartman at 5:40 p.m. The 3,000m steeplechase finals will take place on Friday, with the men’s race starting at 6:15 p.m For the 5,000m, Hartman runs at 4 p.m. Saturday.