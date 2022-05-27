Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wyatt Miles threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout, striking out 15 batters to lead the D.C. Everest baseball team to an 8-0 win over Marshfield on Thursday at Safford Field.

Miles did not walk a batter and allowed just four baserunners on two singles and two errors to help Everest (12-9, 8-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference) shutout Marshfield for the second time this week.

Braxton Kurth suffered the loss for Marshfield (3-21, 2-10 WVC), giving up six runs in five innings with four strikeouts.

Mitchell Danielski had two this and three RBI to lead D.C. Everest offensively.

D.C. Everest will host Wausau West in a D-1 regional semifinal Tuesday.

Evergreens 8, Tigers 0

D.C. Everest 201 030 2 – 8 13 2

Marshfield 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

WP: Wyatt Miles. LP: Braxton Kurth.

SO: Miles 15; Kurth (5 inn.) 4, Zander Edmundson (2 inn.) 2. BB: Miles 0; Kurth 0, Edmundson 2.

Top hitters: DC, Cuyler Soppe 2×3, 3B, 3 runs, RBI; Noah Chmielewski 2×3, RBI; Mitchell Danielski 2×3, 3 RBI; Chris Wiesman 2×4, RBI. M, Ryan Lindemann 1×3; Cole Halvorsen 1×3.

Records: D.C. Everest 12-9, 8-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 3-21, 2-10 Wisconsin Valley Conference.