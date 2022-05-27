Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Eli Gustafson and Jacob Pfiffner hit solo home runs as part of an eight-run first inning to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic baseball team to a 13-3 win over Elcho in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal Thursday at Brockmeyer Park.

Gustafson added a three-run homer in the third as the Cardinals cruised to the win in five innings, ending it via the 10-run rule.

Carson Rice added two hits and two RBI, and James Bates had a triple and three RBI in the victory for the Cardinals, who are now 9-9 this season.

Tyler Ackermann pitched a complete game for Newman Catholic, striking out 10 and allowing three fifth-inning runs.

The No. 2 seed Newman Catholic moves on to a regional semifinal against No. 3 Bowler at Brockmeyer Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Cardinals 13, Hornets 3

Elcho 000 03 – 3 4 5

Newman Catholic 813 01 – 13 11 1

WP: Tyler Ackermann. LP: Josh Younk.

SO: Younk (3 inn.) 2, John Slowik (1 2/3 inn.) 0; Ackermann 10. BB: Younk 5, Slowik 2; Ackermann 2.

Top hitters: E, Younk 2×3, RBI; Hoyt Malitz 1×3, 2 RBI. NC, Jacob Pfiffner 2×3, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Eli Gustafson 3×3, 2 HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Ackermann 2 runs; Carson Rice 2×2, 2 RBI; James Bates 3B, 3 RBI.

Records: Elcho 2-13; Newman Catholic 9-9.