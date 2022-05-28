WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College announced this week the graduates of the Nonprofit Management Institute.

Graduates include Alissandra Aderholdt, Janelle Braatz, Jessica Bretl, James Campbell, Gregory Cemke, Stephanie Daniels, Theresa Drietz, Anne Drow, Angie Fanning, Lydia Fernandez-Wagner, Elizabeth Friedenfels, Maggie Gordon, Sara Guild, Madison Hager, Lauren Henkelman, Jackie Kellner, Karla Lodholz, Stephanie Martell, Timberly Martin, Tim Parker, Kelly Price, Amanda Sahr, Heather Sann, Kimberly Shibilski, Samantha Wederath and DeeAnn Westerhaus.

This 12-week program provided learners with the foundational knowledge, tools and resources needed to successfully lead and operate a nonprofit organization through the expert knowledge of instructors Tim McKeough, Ann Lucas, Todd Kuckkahn and Amy Nelson. The professionals who took part in the program represent more than 20 local nonprofit organizations.

The Nonprofit Management Institute was offered with support from the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Service Foundation.