STEVENS POINT – Journey to a few cool planets and stars this summer at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Shows for all ages will be offered on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., with special programs for younger children and families on select Mondays at 6:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Face coverings are encouraged.

The schedule for May and June planetarium shows includes:

May 30 – “Moles, What is Out There?” (6:30 p.m.); “Mars Quest”

June 1 – “Habitat Earth”

June 6 – “Sunstruck”

June 8 – “Into the Deep”

June 13 – One World, One Sky” (6:30 p.m.); “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey across Space, Time and Mind”

June 15 – “Chronicle of a Journey to Earth”

June 20 – “The Cowboy Astronomer”

June 22 – “Einstein’s Gravity”

June 27 – “Larry, Cat in Space” (6:30 p.m.); “Travelers of Light”

June 29 – “Rising Star – A South African Astronomy Journey”

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The planetarium is on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory is closed for the summer and will reopen in the fall.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.