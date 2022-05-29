A bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate-39 in Portage County will close the interstate at the Highway 10/Highway 66 interchange in Portage County beginning May 31, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. The detour route will be Highway HH to Highway R to West Highway 10.

Southbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The signed detour route will be Business Highway 51 to East Highway 66.

Motorists also will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Lane closures on Highway 10/Highway 66 across the bridge over I-39 took effect May 19 and will remain in place until late October.

The southbound I-39 off-ramp to West Highway 66 closed to traffic May 19, and the closure will remain in effect until late October. The signed detour route is southbound I-39 to eastbound Highway HH to North I-39.

West Highway 10 to the southbound I-39 ramp closed May 19, and that stretch will remain closed to late October. The signed detour route is northbound I-39 to East Highway 66 to I-39 South.

The northbound I-39 off-ramp to East Highway 10 will be closed Monday, May 23, and it will remain closed to late October. The signed detour route will be northbound I-39 to East Highway 66 to South I-39.

The East Highway 66 to northbound I-39 on-ramp will be closed Monday, May 23, to late October. The signed detour route will be southbound I-39 to Highway HH to North I-39.

Northbound I-39 will be restricted to a single lane from 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

Southbound I-39 will be restricted to a single lane from 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.

