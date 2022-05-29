Wausau Pilot & Review

In honor of Memorial Day, the students and staff of D.C. Everest Junior High created a visual tribute in memory of U.S. Military Veterans who are related to members of the student body and are no longer with us.

The public is invited to view the flag memorial this weekend where it is situated on the front lawn of the D.C. Everest Junior High.

Earlier this month, DCE Junior High families received a letter from 9th grade Social Studies teachers Jeff Bergstrom, Aime Long, and Chad Thompson encouraging students and their families to honor members of their family who had served in the U.S. Military and had since died. Students filled out labels honoring the Veterans and the labels were then affixed to flags that were placed on the spacious lawn in front of the school.

The memorial will remain in place throughout Memorial Day Weekend.