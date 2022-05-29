D.C. Everest Senior High School senior Jonathon Juedes recently earned first place in the furniture division at Northcentral Technical College’s Wood Technology Center of Excellence Woodworking Competition held at NTC’s Antigo Campus.

Juedes’ handcrafted dresser also earned him the Best in Show award. As a result, he earned a $100 gift card, woodworking-related tools and a $500 scholarship to the NTC Wood Technology program.

Additionally, D.C. Everest earned a $500 gift card toward supplies for its wood manufacturing program. The DCE program, which is led by Chad Pernsteiner, consists of three courses — Wood Manufacturing I, II and III.

The first course introduces students to basic woodworking tools, including a table saw, router, jointer, planer, lathe and bandsaw, and basic woodworking techniques that students use to construct furniture.

The second course, which students can earn dual credit for at NTC, focuses on cabinetry design and construction.

The third course expands upon the skillsets students learned in the first two semesters and includes CNC programming on the CNC router and CNC lathe. Students enrolled in Wood Manufacturing II and III design and build their own projects and have the opportunity to compete in NTC’s Wood Technology Competition.