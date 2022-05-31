Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said.

Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.

Police say a male is in custody, but have not specified whether the suspect is a juvenile or an adult. No other details have been released, but officials are calling the shooting an isolated incident. No other injuries were reported.

The names of the victim and the suspect are so far being withheld.