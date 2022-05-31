Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and five people were injured, one critically, after a UTV carrying six people overturned and crashed into the Turtle Flambeau Flowage near Mercer, according to Iron County Sheriff’s officials.

The crash was reported at about 5:15 p.m. May 29. A 911 caller told authorities the UTV went off the road and was upside down in the water. Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve, crossed the center line and rolled into the Flowage.

Four occupants escaped the vehicle, but two were underwater when crews arrived. Multiple helicopters were paged to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old woman from Mendota, Ill. was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional occupants were transported by helicopter and three others were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Names have so far been withheld. The crash remains under investigation.