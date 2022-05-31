Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Madison Sazama scored twice and goalie Makenna Kampmann saved all seven shots that came her way as D.C. Everest shut out Marshfield 4-0 in a WIAA Division 1 girls soccer regional semifinal Tuesday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

No. 2 seed D.C. Everest (14-4-1) will host No. 3 Hudson in a regional final Saturday at D.C. Everest Middle School. Game time is to be announced.

The game also served as the Wisconsin Valley Conference finale. D.C. Everest finishes off its conference championship season a perfect 12-0.

Zongshia Lo started the scoring at the 18:10 mark, and Sazama added a pair of goals before halftime as the Evergreens took control.

Jenna Check added a goal off an assist from Sazama 13:10 into the second half to finish off the scoring for D.C. Everest.

Ava Sainterme had seven saves for Marshfield, which finishes 11-9-1 overall and 6-6 in the WVC.

Evergreens 4, Tigers 0

Marshfield 0 0 – 0

D.C. Everest 3 1 – 4

First half: 1. DC, Zongshia Lo, 18:10; 2. DC, Madison Sazama, 31:05; 3. DC, Sazama (Grace Sundquist), 39:00.

Second half: 4. DC, Jenna Check (Sazama), 53:10.

Saves: M, Ava Sainterme 7; DC, Makenna Kampmann 7.

Records: Marshfield 11-9-1, 6-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 14-4-1, 12-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.