History Speaks

“Tuba Ted: The Man and The Music”

2 p.m. June 11

Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau

Ted Goeden has been playing the tuba in polka bands, orchestras and various musical groups for seven decades, and received the distinguished service award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2018, the local documentarian Susan Reetz produced a feature about Goeden, exploring his experiences in business, his family and playing the tuba. Join the historical society for a viewing of the documentary, a discussion with Reetz, and maybe even meet the local legend himself.

This History Speaks program will be in-person only.

History Chats: (A Couple More) People You Should Know

Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

History Chats will return to an older theme this June and will feature stories of some remarkable people from Marathon County’s history.

All History Chats programs are streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They are also available on those locations as recorded programs if you can’t catch them live. And they are now also being played on Wausau’s public access channel.

June 2: August Kickbusch

With the city of Wausau celebrating 150 years, it’s a good time to talk about the city’s first mayor: August Kickbusch. Gary Gisselman tells us all about Kickbusch’s life, from his arrival as a young German immigrant to the legacy he left with his grocery store and more.

June 9: Frank Schubert

In the 1880s, Frank Schubert brought about a musical renaissance in Marathon County. Join Ben Clark to learn how the “Professor” developed entertainment among the German immigrants in central Wisconsin, from establishing the community’s first beer garden to starting several brass bands.

June 16: Vilas Machmueller

Weston may not be one of the oldest villages in Marathon County, but local leaders helped to create a distinct and unique community under some difficult circumstances. Join Gisselman to hear about the career and accomplishments of Vilas Machmueller.

June 23: Theodore Mayer

Although he carried on the family shoe business, Theodore Mayer found opportunities to use his art training to create unique and memorable advertising. Join Clark to hear about the remarkable life of Ted Mayer and his art.

June 30: Secret special guest

Join us to hear another perspective on people you should know, when we invite a (yet unannounced) special guest to talk about Marathon County’s history.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. The research library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, contact MCHS at 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.