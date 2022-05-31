A portion of Interstate-39 will be closed temporarily starting today, May 31, for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Highway 10/Highway 66 interchange in Portage County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Northbound and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. May 31 to 5 a.m. June 1. The detour route for northbound I-39 will be Highway HH to Highway R to West Highway 10, and the detour route for southbound I-39 will be Business Highway 51 to East Highway 66.

Southbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. June 1 to 5 a.m. June 2. The detour route will be Business Highway 51 to East Highway 66.

The closures are necessary as bridge deck pavements are being completely removed, creating a chance for falling debris. The deck removal is scheduled for overnight hours to minimize the disruption to travelers.

The following additional lane closures are planned on I-39 next week as part of the project:

The right lane of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 31.

The left lane of northbound I-39 will be closed from 6 a.m. June 1 to noon June 3.

The right lane of southbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 6 p.m. June 2 to 6 a.m. June 3.

