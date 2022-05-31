Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Newman Catholic scored multiple runs in all four of its at-bats and pitcher Nate Klement allowed just one hit in five innings as the Cardinals crushed Bowler 12-1 in a WIAA Division 4 baseball regional semifinal Tuesday at Brockmeyer Park.

No. 2 seed Newman Catholic (10-9) will play at No. 1 seed Three Lakes/Phelps on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a D-4 regional final.

Klement struck out four and did not walk a batter, giving up just one single in the third inning.

Jacob Pfiffner had three hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored three times to lead the Cardinals’ offense.

Eli Gustafson added two hits and three RBI, and Tyler Ackermann drove in a pair of runs for Newman Catholic.

Bowler finishes its season with an 8-7 record.

Cardinals 12, Panthers 1

Bowler 001 00 – 1 1 3

Newman Catholic 423 3x – 12 9 1

WP: Nate Klement. LP: Danian Schultz.

SO: Schultz (3 inn.) 4, Beau Brunner (1 inn.) 1; N. Klement 5. BB: Schultz 4, Brunner 1; N. Klement 0.

Top hitters: B, Schultz 1×2, run. NC, Tyler Ackermann 1×4, 2 RBI, run; Eli Gustafson 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Josh Klement 2×3, run; Jacob Pfiffner 3×4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Bowler 8-7; Newman Catholic 10-9.