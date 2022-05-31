By Shereen Siewert

A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials.

Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441 at about 5:40 p.m. Monday when the door to the vehicle opened and a woman emerged, falling to the roadway. Unclear is how the woman, who appeared to be wearing restraints, was able to open the door of the moving vehicle.

Outagamie County officials say the woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she later died. Two deputies are on administrative leave until the investigation concludes, according to a news release.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is spearheading the investigation into the incident, which shut down a portion of Hwy. 441 near Menasha for seven hours.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The two Outagamie County Sheriff Deputies involved are on administrative leave pending conclusion of the investigation.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” Outagamie County officials said, in a news release.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.