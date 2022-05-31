WAUSAU – Aspirus Health, Safe Kids Marathon County and Northcentral Technical College will co-host a Teaching Safe Bicycling class for adults from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at NTC, 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.

Participants will learn the following skills:

  • How to teach children bike safety skills
  • How to develop and organize a successful child bicycle training event in your community
  • How children differ from adults as riders and how to avoid the most common crashes between kids and drivers
  • How to reduce hazards and gain hands-on, on-bike experience

Registration is free, but pre-registration is required. Confirmation will be sent to all participants. A campus map and parking instructions will be emailed closer to the event.

Participants are requested to bring the following items with them to class:

  • Well-working bicycle
  • Properly fitted helmet
  • Cooler
  • Wet weather gear
  • Refillable water bottle
  • A packed lunch or money for lunch at a nearby restaurant – light snacks will be provided

Learn more & register at www.wisconsinbikefed.org/events/.