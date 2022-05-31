WAUSAU – Aspirus Health, Safe Kids Marathon County and Northcentral Technical College will co-host a Teaching Safe Bicycling class for adults from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at NTC, 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.

Participants will learn the following skills:

How to teach children bike safety skills

How to develop and organize a successful child bicycle training event in your community

How children differ from adults as riders and how to avoid the most common crashes between kids and drivers

How to reduce hazards and gain hands-on, on-bike experience

Registration is free, but pre-registration is required. Confirmation will be sent to all participants. A campus map and parking instructions will be emailed closer to the event.

Participants are requested to bring the following items with them to class:

Well-working bicycle

Properly fitted helmet

Cooler

Wet weather gear

Refillable water bottle

A packed lunch or money for lunch at a nearby restaurant – light snacks will be provided

Learn more & register at www.wisconsinbikefed.org/events/.