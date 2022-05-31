WAUSAU – Aspirus Health, Safe Kids Marathon County and Northcentral Technical College will co-host a Teaching Safe Bicycling class for adults from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at NTC, 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.
Participants will learn the following skills:
- How to teach children bike safety skills
- How to develop and organize a successful child bicycle training event in your community
- How children differ from adults as riders and how to avoid the most common crashes between kids and drivers
- How to reduce hazards and gain hands-on, on-bike experience
Registration is free, but pre-registration is required. Confirmation will be sent to all participants. A campus map and parking instructions will be emailed closer to the event.
Participants are requested to bring the following items with them to class:
- Well-working bicycle
- Properly fitted helmet
- Cooler
- Wet weather gear
- Refillable water bottle
- A packed lunch or money for lunch at a nearby restaurant – light snacks will be provided
Learn more & register at www.wisconsinbikefed.org/events/.