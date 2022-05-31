Mildred Wurster

Mildred (Millie) Wurster , 93, passed away on May 29 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau. She was born July 9,1928 in the town of Maine to Edward and Anna Ruechel. On August 29, 1949 Millie was united in marriage to Leslie Wurster at Salem Lutheran Church in Wausau. At her saddest moment, Leslie lost his battle to cancer in 1983.



Millie was a talented seamstress and a dedicated volunteer at Colonial Manor Nursing Home and Bethesda Thrift Shop. She was honored by the mayor for her 48 years as a poll worker. Her award winning apple pie was a favorite at every gathering. She was a prolific gardener who loved growing flowers and vegetables and feeding hummingbirds. As a faithful and participating member of Zion Lutheran Church she was actively involved in the various fund raising activities.



At the birth of Millie’s grandson, Tyler, a new chapter opened. He was her whole world. Their time was filled with unlimited amounts of laughter, hugs and adventures. If you knew Millie she made sure you knew Tyler!



As a mother Millie was the best anyone could ask for. She instilled strong values in her daughters and grandson , always giving unconditional love and devotion. We thank God for her and will cherish her memory.



Survived by her loving daughters Carol Campbell ( Chuck Mueller) Denver, CO, Lois (Jerry) Jarosz, Wausau and grandson Tyler ( Lauren) Jarosz, Bozeman MT. Further survived by sisters , Lillian Ruechel and Mabel Clemens, and brothers, Berden and Elroy and brother in law Cy (Nola) Wurster along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death was her twin brother Marvin, brothers Elmer, Adolph, Fred , Floyd and sister Vivian Ruechel.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Friday June 3 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau with Rev. Steven Gjerde officiating . Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 at the church. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park on Monday June 6, 2022.



Memorials appreciated to Zion Lutheran Church Roof Fund.



The family wishes to express their thanks to her doctors, nurses and care givers at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen, Mount View Care Center and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the angelic care they provided.



Norma J. Seehafer

Norma June Seehafer of Rothschild, age 87 passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Palliative Care at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Norma was born on June 20, 1934 to Elmer and Florence (Weden) Foster. Norma was married to Marvin Seehafer on August 14, 1954 spending 68 wonderful years together raising three children. She had many health challenges over the years. Her strong will and feisty spirit, along with the help of Marvin and her family, overcame these challenges.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought extreme joy to her life and their visits would put a big smile on her face no matter how she was feeling. She enjoyed attending and cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events and other interests. Norma also enjoyed gardening, putting puzzles together and spending time at their cottage fishing, cross country skiing, and sitting by the campfire. Marvin and Norma followed the Jackson Family Band for many years. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ for 50+ years and prayer was a very important part of her daily life.

Norma was survived by her husband Marvin; children Sue (Ralph) Brzezinski of Saxon, WI and Michael (Dawn) Seehafer of Kronenwetter; grandchildren Joshua (Sarah) Brzezinski, Adam (Emily) Seehafer, Matthew (Emily) Seehafer, and Jessica (Fiancé Evan Call) Seehafer; great-grandchildren Elissa Brzezinski, Hunter Brzezinski, Carson Seehafer, Rose Call, Baby Boy Seehafer, and Allison Mashlan; brothers Wayne (Judy) Foster of Greendale, WI, Carl Foster of Wausau, Harlan (Rosie) Foster of Surprise, AZ and Dale Foster of Wausau; sister-in-law Donna Seehafer of Rothschild; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Florence Foster, son Dennis Seehafer, great-granddaughter Abigail Seehafer, sister Joan Young, and special sister-in-law Judy Foster.

The family would like to thank the Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Weston and Wausau Aspirus Palliative Care for their excellent care and kindness.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. by Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Fred E. Engel

Fred E. Engel, 75, Athens passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home while under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.

He was born December 6, 1946, in Elgin, IL son of the late Clarence and Velda (Pease) Engel. On November 4, 1967, he married Cheryl Stadler in Hampshire, IL. She survives.

For many years Fred was a dairy farmer in Hampshire, IL and in Athens. He then went on to work for Greenheck Fan for 27 years until his retirement. Some of his favorite pastimes included spending time at the family cabin, bow and rifle hunting, fishing, ATVing, UTVing and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl Engel, Athens, his children: Teresa (Steve) Belter, Brian (Sue) Engel, Dawn (Ryan) Dunkel, and Dan (Tracy) Engel; grandchildren: Heather (Dane) Wisniewski, Jared (Stephanie) Belter, Amanda (John) Hart, Dylan (Amalia) Willemssen, Tyler Engel, Austin Engel, Dakota Willemssen, and Logan Engel, four step grandchildren Matt and Joe LaViolette and Rachel and Ryan Dunkel; great grandchildren: Natasha, Kolton, Makenzie, Hayden, Sawyer and 2 great grandchildren arriving this fall; 3 brothers: Dennis (Beth), Jerry (Lin), Charles (Susan); Sister-in-laws: Debra Saxton, Marilyn Meyn, Denise (Charles) Sekorski and brother-in-law Jeff Winter and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers William and Stephen; sister-in-law Patricia Winter and nephew Gregg Sekorski.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the care given by the Hope Hospice staff and a special thank you to Dr. Tubbs, Dr. Mosley and Dr Seubert.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Milan. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the Milan Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution will be given to Central Wisconsin Conservation Club Edgar for the disable hunts and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Medford. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

JoAnn M. Bychinski

JoAnn M. Bychinski, 86, found her peace with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born April 1, 1936 in Wausau, daughter of the late Stanley and Irene (Wendorf) Mirek. On October 20, 1956 she married James “Jim” Bychinski, the love of her life and devoted husband for 65 years, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.

Throughout her lifetime, in addition to being a homemaker and great cook, JoAnn worked at various jobs, the latest at Aspirus Family Physicians Clinic, from which she retired. She was a member of the Little Flower Council at St. Therese Catholic Church. She enjoyed family gatherings, camping (especially campfires), playing cards, bowling, needlework, ceramics, cross-country bus trips, winning at casinos, and watching sports, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. She was a proud member of the D. C. Everest Class of ’54; its very first graduating class.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Bychinski; sons, Scott (Julie) Bychinski, Wausau and Dale (Renee’) Bychinski, Woodbury, Minn.; daughter, Coleen (Michael) Hamann, Merrill; sister, Pamela Mirek; brother, Daniel Mirek; brother-in-law, Jan Pozorski. She was blessed with, and loved, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Irene (Wendorf) Mirek, stepfather Bill Blank, father and mother-in-law Frank Bychinski and Jeanette (Thomas) Bychinski, her infant brother Jerry Mirek, sister Sally (Mirek) Pozorski, and sister-in-laws Mary Lou (Cole) Mirek and Janice (Bychinski) Kramer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday June 6, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

The family would especially like to thank the fantastic Doctors, Nurses, Therapists, Care Givers, and Staff of Mount View Care Center, Aspirus Hospital, and Aspirus Kidney Center, for the loving and tremendous care they provided when she needed them most.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mount View Care Center, Wausau, WI.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John N. Hynes

John Nicholas Hynes, 62, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

John was born April 7, 1960, son of the late Joseph Edward and Mary Jane Hynes in Algona, Iowa. John grew up on the family farm in Owen Withee, WI. He graduated from Owen Withee High School, class of 1978. John attended college in Dodge City, Kansas and majored in diesel mechanics but liked to tell his kids he majored in Foosball and Frisbee.

After attending college, he returned home to run the family farm. John was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dara Ogden on January 22, 1990. They worked together to raise their family of 5 kids in Wittenberg, WI. He worked as a diesel and train mechanic for 30 years.

John enjoyed helping friends and family work on their cars. He loved being outside and there weren’t many sunrises he missed seeing and appreciating, John was noted for being incredibly hard-working and generous. He loved traveling, especially with his family. In fact, once he got his diagnosis 3 years ago, he spent as much time as he could visiting places on his bucket list with his family, which brought him great joy. He knew when he got sick that it was a battle for time since his cancer was terminal. John faced the challenge successfully because of his strong faith in the bible. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses he took every opportunity to share that hope and faith with others.

John touched many lives and had a positive impact on those who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

John is survived by his wife, Dara Hynes, his children, Megan (Peter) Whiting, Jay (Cassy) Hynes, David (Emma) Hynes, Josef Hynes and Isaiah Hynes, his grandchildren, Madeline and Signe Whiting and Quinton Hynes, his siblings, Dan (Leigh) Hynes, Pat (Jan) Hynes, Tom (Janet) Hynes, Gin (Gary) Messick and Mike (Kathy) Hynes, his brothers-in-law, Jerry Schill and Gordan Ovans, numerous nieces and nephews, his extended spiritual family and his loyal companion and walking buddy, Oliver.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Elaine Schill and Carolyn Ovans.

Private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank the Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Regional Cancer Center for the exceptional care John received.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Frances Ruesch

Frances Ruesch, 91, Wausau passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born in Hatley on March 16, 1931, daughter of the late Carl and Mattie (Kuklinski) Grabko. She was married, firstly, to Darrell Ryan (1949) with whom she had two sons James and Timothy. Later, after divorce from her first husband, she married Edward Ruesch (1972). He preceded her in death in 1987.

For many years she worked at Marathon Electric in Wausau until her retirement. Some of her favorite pastimes included socializing with people and taking an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include her two sons, Dr. James D. (Benita) Ryan and Timothy (Tammy) Ryan, sisters Lorraine (Grabko) Knutson and Margaret (Grabko) Langston and brothers Fred and Walter Grabko.

Private family graveside services were held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Leona Bulmer

Leona Bulmer entered eternal life on Monday May 23, 2022, at 6:20 am. She passed peacefully with two daughters holding her hands at her home, her beloved Lake Red House. Lee lived 94 years filled with home, family, friends. She leaves a legacy of love; she her daughters how to be good mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and friends.



Lee was born Leona Mae Medin on September 6, 1927, on her parent’s farm in Bogus Creek, Pepin, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of Walter Medin and Lena Aase Medin, whose families immigrated from Sweden and Norway. Lee is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Bulmer; brother, Carl Robert Medin; brother-in-law, Larry Works; and nephew, Robert Works. She is survived by three sisters, Della Works of Casper, Wyoming; Alice Winfrey of Hagerstown, Maryland; and Mildred Lilleskov (Glenn) of Rochester, Minnesota; and one cousin, Betty Bauer (Richard) of Durand, Wisconsin.



Leona met Harold Bulmer in a “Social Problems” course at the University of Wisconsin, Teacher’s College, Eau Claire when he returned from World War II. After their engagement on top of Rib Mountain, Harold (Hal) and Leona (Lee) married on July 23, 1950. They raised four daughters in Schofield. All four daughters survive Lee, Shari (Pete) Hawkinson of Burnsville, Minnesota; Susan Bulmer (Mary Ward) of West Topsham; Vermont, Sally (Matthew) Mergendahl of Rothschild, Wisconsin; and Shelly (Douglas) Botkin of Casey, Iowa. Harold preceded Leona in death on August 14, 2009.



Lee is survived by grandchildren, Melinda Mergendahl (Tom Gregory) of Fort Collins, Colorado; Alyssa Botkin of Dassel, Minnesota; Samuel Megendahl (Sarah Winter) of Boston, Massachusetts; Isak Hawkinson (Erika Kaske) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Aron Hawkinson of Duluth, Minnesota; by great grandchildren Lily Botkin Kimber, Maverick Botkin Kimber, and Fredi Jane Gregory; and by step grandchildren Brock Fox (Jennifer), Zachary Johnson, Katrina Loney (Brad) of Iowa.

Lee is survived by her many nieces and nephews, Anne Lilleskov, Jenifer Boyer (Tom), Laurel Medin, Donna Aase, Julie Shelley (Scott), Carl Medin Jr. (Beth), Dr. Cindy Works (Andrew Couldridge), Lori Cimburek (Mark), Barby Works Bosco (Rob Stewart), Thomas Works (Lisa), Suzanne Chun (Ross) and Cary Winfrey (Meghan).



The Lake Red House home was the site of many special events and family gatherings, including Sally and Matt’s wedding, the Bulmer’s 25th anniversary party in 1975, campouts, bonfires, boat rides, youth group activities and worship services. Lee’s great joy was to gather loved ones to share the lakefront backyard by hosting homemade picnic spreads. Lee is remembered for being a great cook and baker, particularly her rhubarb custard pie and chocolate chip cookies. Her grandchildren recall platters of food appearing effortlessly when they visited.



Lee was a Wisconsin farm girl who graduated 1945 from Pepin High School as Class Valedictorian. Her mother and a Reader’s Digest Scholarship gave her the opportunity to attend college. She graduated Eau Claire Teacher’s College in May 1949. Lee’s teaching career began in Shawno as a 5th grade teacher, then continued at Franklin Public School in Wausau from 1950-1957, and then restarted in 1968 as a substitute teacher in the D.C. Everest School District. When Lee retired in 1987, she was credited for 8 full years of teaching.



Lee valued her many close lifelong friendships she made though her membership and involvement at Highland Methodist Church and Peace United Church of Christ (UCC). Hal and Lee were founding members of Highland, where Lee served as Sunday School Superintendent. They both participated in Highland Weds couples for fun and fellowship. Lee’s church community involvement continued at Peace UCC where she contributed her talents of leadership and organization. Lee is best remembered for the annual June Strawberry Festival. Lee loved her Peace church family, saying that they are outstanding people filled with generous spirits that she is grateful to have known.



Lee’s retirement years were filled with becoming a grandmother, visiting and supporting her grandchildren’s activities from music to athletics. Lee saw five grandchildren graduate from college. In retirement, Hal and Lee liked to travel, most often by van on US road trips reuniting with friends. Hal and Lee attended 11 Elderhostel educational programs. Lee traveled to Norway, Israel, Egypt, Prince Edward Island, Alaska, and Hawaii. Her last major trip was to New York City with Susan and Mary in 2010.

Lee’s last years were spent at her home overlooking Lake Wausau with many visits from family and friends now traveling to see her. Lee‘s furry companion, Gemini, was always close by her. Sally and Matthew relocated from Galesville, Wisconsin to Rothschild, which enabled Lee’s continued living at home. Lee’s family is grateful to Sally and Matt and all who made Lee’s final wishes to stay in her home possible. Lee’s family wishes to acknowledge the expert care provided by the Interim Hospice Team (Roseann, Rochelle, Joy, Rosie, Sabrina, Mandy, Shannon, Allie, Tom, and Danielle). Their compassion and skills supported Lee’s daughters and kept Lee comfortable. Lee’s family also sends a special thank you to Michelle and Jeannette, TLC Homecare, for their assistance during this period of care.



A celebration of Lee’s life will be held on Friday June 10, 2022.

Visitation at 9:00 AM. Service at 10:30 AM. Luncheon to follow.

Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will lead the service.

Peace United Church of Christ 1530 Grand Avenue Schofield, Wisconsin 54476



Arrangements by John J. Buettgen Funeral Home Schofield, Wisconsin.

Lee’s final resting place will be next to Hal at Restlawn Memorial Park Wausau, Wisconsin.

Arletta J. Crowell

Arletta J. Crowell, 88, of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Arletta was born on July 6, 1933 in the town of Almon, Shawano County, the daughter of Harold and Adeline (Zeinert) Long.

On June 4, 1955, Arletta was united in marriage to Elmer Crowell at the former St. John Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. Elmer preceded her in death on January 15, 2014.

Arletta was employed at Citizens State Bank, Wittenberg and also was an insurance agent for the former Cowles and Clabough insurance agencies, Wittenberg and also Resch Insurance, Birnamwood.

She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and served on various committees and groups. Arletta enjoyed gardening, canning and bowling. The couple enjoyed traveling and wintering in Mexico. Arletta enjoyed watching the birds, the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Arletta especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and enjoyed baking sugar cookies with them for the holidays.

Arletta is survived by two sons, David (Robert Glasker) Crowell of Orlando, FL and John (Tammy) Crowell of Wittenberg; two grandchildren, Dakota (Dan Schemenauer) Crowell and Chase (Amy) Crowell; a sister, Vian Kersten and sister-in-law, Dianne Long.

Arletta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, James Long and a nephew, Michael Long.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will preside. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Deborah J. Spatz

Deborah J. Spatz, 66, of Wausau, joined her husband in Heaven on May 29, 2022.



Deborah was born in Wausau on September 14, 1955, to Jerry and Mary Grosskreutz. Deborah was known as the family caretaker- first caring for her siblings, then children, and now grandchildren and great-grandchild. She always put family before herself. Her nurturing spirit blended into volunteer work, most recently with military associations such as FRG, VFW, American Legion and Man of Honor. She adored her twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. We will miss her deeply.



Deborah is survived by her mother, Mary Smith; children, David (Denise) Spatz, Janet Spatz, Patricia Spatz, Kristopher (Kyrie) Spatz, Joshua (Megan) Spatz, and Zachary Spatz; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and one brother. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Spatz; father Jerry Grosskreutz; niece Kelsey Schroeder; stepfather Duane Smith; dogs Midnight and Mufasa; and cat Whiskers.



A funeral service will be held Friday, June 3 at 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A visitation will begin at 3:00 pm until the time of service. To attend the service via livestream, please visit this page on Friday at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Deborah’s memory to a military organization.