Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Wausau West’s Ethan Oelke and D.C. Everest’s Nate Langbehn battled in a pitchers’ duel and it was West which was able to scratch out a few runs in a 3-1 victory in a WIAA Division 1 baseball regional semifinal Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Oelke allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four as he was able to scramble his way out of some trouble throughout his outing as he walked five. Lucas Hager threw the final 1 1/3 innings without allowing a baserunner to nail down the save and send the No. 9 seed Warriors (12-11) into a Division 1 regional final at No. 1 seed Eau Claire North (21-2) on Thursday.

Langbehn struck out 10 in six innings for the eighth-seeded Evergreens, but was touched up for three runs, two in the his final inning.

Bryce Heil had a leadoff single in the second inning, moved to second on a groundout and scored on an error to give West a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors added two more in the sixth, both coming with two outs. Dylan Dobratz walked, stole second and scored on a single by Heil. Nathan Woehlert followed with an RBI double to put West up 3-0.

Everest (12-10) scored its only run in the bottom of the frame on a two-out RBI single by Noah Chmielewski. After a walk, Hager entered and set the final Evergreens down in order to finish off the victory.

Warriors 3, Evergreens 1

Wausau West 010 002 0 – 3 5 1

D.C. Everest 000 001 0 – 1 4 1

WP: Ethan Oelke. LP: Nate Langbehn. SV: Lucas Hager.

SO: Oelke (5 2/3 inn.) 4, Hager (1 1/3 inn.) 0; Langbehn (6 inn.) 10, Brock Babiash (1 inn.) 3. BB: Oelke 5, Hager 0; Langbehn 2, Babiash 0.

Top hitters: WW, Bryce Heil 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Nathan Woehlert 2B, RBI. DC, Noah Chmielewski 1×2, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 12-11; D.C. Everest 12-10.