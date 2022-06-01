Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Edgar pitcher Makayla Wirkus struck out 16 of the 21 batters she faced and tossed a perfect game to lead the Wildcats to a 7-0 win in a WIAA Division 5 softball sectional semifinal Tuesday at Edgar High School.

Edgar (16-6) moves on to a D-5 sectional final against Sevastopol (16-5) on Thursday at Woyak Park in Plover. The winner earns a spot in next week’s state tournament in Madison. Sevastopol needed 10 innings to get past Laona/Wabeno 6-5 on Tuesday.

Edgar has never qualified for the WIAA state tournament. Sevastopol is looking for its first state berth since winning back-to-back Division 3 state titles in 2007-08.

Wirkus added two hits and two RBI, and Karlin Lipinski also had two RBI in the win for the Wildcats.

Newman Catholic finishes its season with a 7-11 record.

Wildcats 7, Cardinals 0

Newman Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 0 3

Edgar 120 202 x – 7 9 0

WP: Makayla Wirkus. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Jankowski 0; Wirkus 16. BB: Jankowski 1; Wirkus 0.

Top hitters: E, Wirkus 2×4, 2 RBI; MayceYonker 2B, run; Kendalyn Dahlke 2B, 2 runs; Karlin Lipinski 1×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 7-11; Edgar 16-6.