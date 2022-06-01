By Shereen Siewert

A new review of PFAS contamination by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services unequivocally states that Wausau’s drinking water poses a health risk, but the city’s public works director continues to insist the water is safe.

The review, written by DHS Site Evaluation Program Coordinator Nathan Kloczko at the request of Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian, shares a lengthy explanation of how the conclusion was reached and recommends that Wausau residents “use an alternative water source for drinking” and for preparing foods that take up significant amounts of water. Kloczko holds a Master of Public Health from Yale and spent several years as an environmental scientist prior to his tenure at DHS.

But even after the May 27 review was issued, Wausau Public Works Director Eric Lindman said “Wausau’s drinking water has never been deemed unsafe, the water remains safe to drink and use.”

“I asked both DHS and [The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources] if they had made any determination that Wausau’s water is unsafe; neither agency has made that statement or claim,” Lindman wrote, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review.

Lindman, who has repeatedly downplayed residents’ concerns about the city’s water, sent a memo in April to all city department heads and members of the City Council directing them to provide a unified message to the public that Wausau’s water is safe to drink.

“What needs to be avoided is spending money and making decisions based on fear, this is irresponsible and impacts rate payers negatively,” he wrote. Lindman in April also appeared on a local radio talk show to declare the city’s water safe, prompting the host to describe concern over Wausau’s water as “a farce” while calling Lindman “an expert” in the matter.

Unlike Kloczko, Lindman is not a health scientist, but holds an advanced degree in engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Memo from Eric Lindman dated April 5, 2022 sent to all department heads and City Council members. Source: City of Wausau

The city in recent months conducted voluntary testing of all municipal drinking water supply wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and discovered the chemicals at levels ranging from 23 to 48 parts per trillion (ppt). The levels exceed the proposed Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services drinking water standard of 20 ppt, which prompted an advisory from the city and a scramble to add PFAS removal to Wausau’s new $120 million drinking water facility, currently under construction.

In January 2022, PFAS results for the two entry points into Wausau’s municipal distribution system also exceeded the health advisory for the combined total of PFOS, PFOA and their precursors. One entry point showed a combined level of 41.64 ppt while the other result was 41.5 ppt, city documents show.

Wausau is now conducting a pilot study to define a long-term solution for reducing concentrations of PFAS in the city’s drinking water. The pilot study is generating data that will enable the city’s new water treatment facility, which is scheduled to go online in August, to reduce PFAS concentrations.

City Council President Becky McElhaney said she is heartened to hear that the pilot study is showing positive results.

“I have been vocal about the need to find a way to filter out PFAS at the water plant as soon as possible to ensure every water user is afforded the best water quality possible…my hope is we have a user-wide solution very soon,” she said.

Mayor Rosenberg said she will continue to push for “PFAS removal that meets the Wisconsin Department of Health Services health standard of 20 parts per trillion or lower because the emerging science shows that’s the most protective of human health over time.”

“I expect to connect with the DNR and our internal teams to discuss expectations moving forward,” she said. “I also expect an update on the pilot project, the near, and the long-term solutions to PFAS remediation at the next Wausau Water Works Commission meeting.”

Lindman, too, said Wausau is committed to lowering PFAS in the city’s water, but his argument appears to center on the financial impact of doing so statewide. In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Lindman slammed DHS and said Wisconsin will not receive enough federal funding to address PFAS, accused state officials of pushing a political agenda and reiterated that DHS has no regulatory authority in Wisconsin communities.

“DHS’s Economic Impact Analysis was inadequate, inaccurate, and poorly done. It has potentially cost the state of Wisconsin, and subsequently utility rate payers, millions in potential Emerging Contaminate grants under the Infrastructure Bill,” he wrote. “Frustrating that a state political agenda took precedence over safe drinking water, very irresponsible!!!”

DHS developed recommended groundwater standards for PFAS following a state-mandated process, which involves a literature review, a determination of an acceptable daily intake and determination of a recommended standard. An acceptable daily intake, or ADI, is the dose of a substance that is not expected to pose a health risk if accepted daily over a lifetime. Though the Environmental Protection Agency published a health advisory in 2016 of 70 ppt, new toxilogical studies published after that date provided evidence of adverse health impacts at lower levels. That prompted DHS to issue a letter in November 2020 to the DNR that suggested using a hazard index approach to assess PFAS mixtures, Kloczko said in his letter. Using an equation designed by health scientists, a hazard index that exceeds 1.0 is considered to have health risks that can include reproductive and developmental health effects, among others.

The hazard indices in Wausau range from 1.0 to 2.5, according to DNR documents.

DHS is recommending Wausau residents take action to use alternative drinking water to reduce health risks, but officials note that PFAS do not easily cross through the skin. That means using water for washing vegetables or dishes, showering, brushing teeth, doing laundry or filling a swimming pool is not a concern.

Kilian, who has been an advocate for safe drinking water for years, said he hopes the public will read the DHS letter to review the recommendations and conclusions reached. The letter is embedded below.

PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t fully degrade. They move easily through air and water, can quickly travel long distances and accumulate in sediment, soil and plants. They have also been found in dust and food, including eggs, meat, milk, fish, fruits and vegetables.

In the bodies of humans and animals, PFAS concentrate in various organs, tissues and cells. The U.S. National Toxicology Program and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed a long list of health risks, including immunotoxicity, testicular and kidney cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and thyroid disease.

In 2016 the EPA dramatically lowered their PFAS recommendation to 70 parts per trillion. Some states have set far more protective levels – as low as 8 parts per trillion. But in Wisconsin, the Natural Resources Board in February voted 6-1 to approve a drinking water standard of 70 parts per trillion for two of the most widely studied PFAS chemicals: PFOA and PFOS. As early as this fall, a national standard is expected to be set by the EPA, with estimates at 20 ppt or lower.

While awaiting a permanent solution Wausau residents can reserve a free water pitcher and filters at this link: https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/WausauWaterWorks/PFAS.aspx

State of Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services Review of PFAS contamination in Wausau water