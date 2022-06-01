Wausau Pilot & Review

CECIL – Wausau Newman Catholic junior Conner Krach placed third at the WIAA Division 3 boys golf sectional on Tuesday at Golden Sands Golf Course, securing a spot in next week’s state tournament.

St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Kaiden Bailey shot a 78 to secure the individual sectional title, with Ryan Simonis of Wabeno/Laona second, one shot back. Krach fired an 81 to finish third and earn a spot at state, along with Bailey and Peyton Krause of Crandon, who finished sixth with an 83.

Marathon won the team title with a score of 350, four shots ahead of Wabeno/Laona, as both will be heading to state as automatic qualifiers. The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams earn spots at the 2022 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 6-7.

Noah Gage and Ben Robbins led Marathon as they tied for fourth with 82s.

Newman Catholic finished fourth as a team with a 359, five shots out of the automatic state berth.

Isaac Seidel had a 90, Nevaeh Nelson shot a 93, Jack Hoelter fired a 95 and Sam Nelson had a 105 as well for Newman Catholic.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.