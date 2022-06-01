Damakant Jayshi

Residents concerned about the potential environmental impact of a proposed gold drilling exploration in Marathon County are urging officials to deny a mining request at the Easton Reef Deposit.

“We are greatly concerned about water possibly being contaminated,” one resident said Tuesday, while addressing the members of the Marathon County Environmental Resources Committee. “We have five young kids raising out there…and concerned about our whole livelihood being destroyed out there if water was contaminated.”

The resident, who said her property is surrounded by possible drilling sites, urged the committee to prevent that from happening.

GreenLight Metals, Inc. has requested an exploration permit from the county. If granted, it would allow the company to explore the Easton Reef Deposit, which is “estimated to contain approximately 120,000 ounces of gold.”

The company’s application is on hold as Marathon County’s Conservation, Planning and Zoning (CPZ) has required a complete application, with all the documents included necessary for consideration. The company received an exploration license from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Feb 17, with an expiration date of June 30.

Some residents have continued to express over the proposed drilling plan.

Nancy Stencil, who had addressed the ERC on April 5, said that there is no need to drill. She said the groundwater, wells and streams would be contaminated by any such drilling, in addition to creating cancer-causing hazards. She also asked if the ERC members know what the drill fluids contain. Some residents have expressed the concern that drill fluids contain forever chemicals called PFAS, which have been found in wells in Wausau and surrounding areas.

Stencil added the citizens deserve to know the answer to these questions before any proposed drilling is done. “I’d really like, from this committee, going forward, is the seat at the table,” Stencil said.

Daniel Barth, another resident who had addressed the committee last month, requested the ERC maintain the quality of water resources in the county which the officials say is of highest quality. “I have great concerns about how we can both have what we know would be a polluting mine and protect water quality at the same time,” said Barth.

He added that that he is aware the state has limited the ability of residents and their elected representatives in the county to do anything about this.

In 2017, Governor Scott Walker signed the Nonferrous Metallic Mining Bill (Act 134) into law, lifting a de facto moratorium on mining activities for iron and gold in the state since 1998. The law allowed local governmental bodies additional time to review the law and draft metallic mining ordinances accordingly.

None of the county’s elected officials, the concerned department – CPZ – or the company involved have spelled out how they will address concerns of the residents regarding the drilling. A CPZ official told Wausau Pilot & Review almost three weeks ago that the county was working closely with GreenLight Metals, Inc., the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and other regulatory partners to better understand what impacts the exploration may have on the environment.”

The ERC chair, Jacob Langenhahn, had expressed interest in having a joint meeting with the Metallic Mining Committee ,which has jurisdiction over mining activities in the county. That meeting could still take place.

The Metallic Mining Committee, posted an updated notice on May 26 (see the PDF file below) on its page, saying the ERC “will not include any agenda items or presentations on Metallic Mining.” It also said the two committees are trying to schedule a meeting with GreenLight officials.

ERC chair to meet GreenLight on June 17, silent on whether he’s meeting the company alone

Langenhahn said he will meet with GreenLight on June 17 but declined to say whether he will meet them alone. “We are not going to have that discussion,” he said.

He did not disclose the details of the planned meeting or its agenda, other than repeating that he is being transparent, adding that he “want(s) to share as much information as I receive.”

Langenhahn said that he invited GreenLight to be at the Tuesday’s meeting, but company representatives were unable to attend. The reason for their lack of attendance is unclear.