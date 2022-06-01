Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West finished fifth, and three local individuals ended up out of the running at the WIAA Division 1 boys golf sectional on Tuesday at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with a score of 313 and Lakeland was second with a 326 to earn the two team spots from the sectional at next week’s state tournament. The top three individuals not on the qualifying teams also move on to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament, which will be June 6-7 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Trey Timm of River Falls shot a one-over par 73 to earn medalist honors and one of the three individual state berths. He bested Eau Claire Memorial’s William Schlitz by one shot. Parker Etzel was third with a 75 and Ben Christenson took fourth with a 78 as well for Memorial.

Hudson’s Joe Bartels and Matthew Marsoliek of River Falls tied for sixth with 80s to snag the other two individual spots at state.

West finished fifth among the eight teams with a total of 349, 23 shots in back of second-place Lakeland.

D.C. Everest’s Andy Ziemer tied for 10th with an 82, two shots in back of the final individual qualifiers.

Wausau East’s two freshmen that qualified for sectionals, Cooper Bjerke and Ted Schlindwein, shot 89 and 102, respectively.

Chase Prohaska had an 82, Adam Prokop and Lucca Tonelli both fired 88s, Tyler Skogstad had a 91 and Kyle McKee shot a 95 for Wausau West.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.