WAUSAU – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders busted open a tight game with four runs in the sixth inning and scored five more times in the seventh on its way to a 10-2 win over the Wausau Woodchucks in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at Athletic Park.

An attendance of 598 fans watched on at the Woodchucks’ 2022 home opener.

Fond du Lac took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning and that scored held until the sixth, when the Dock Spiders got to the Wausau bullpen and scored nine times against reliever Daxton Purser (Salt Lake CC). Only two of the runs were earned as he also walked five.

Dante Chirico (Northwest Florida State) took the loss for Wausau, allowing one run in four innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Wausau scored once in the seventh and added another tally in the ninth, but it was not nearly enough as it falls to 0-2 this season after being swept in the home-and-home series with Fond du Lac (2-0).

Ike Mezzenga (North Iowa Area CC) had two walks and an RBI, and Hamilton Anderson (State Fair CC) and Ryan Blanchard (Feather River) each had two hits for the Woodchucks.

Wausau hosts the Lakeshore Chinooks on Wednesday at Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Dock Spiders 10, Woodchucks 2

Fond du Lac 100 004 500 – 10 7 3

Wausau 000 000 101 – 2 7 5

WP: Reed Gallant. LP: Dante Chirico.

SO: Stephen Schissler (3 inn.) 3, David Dean (1 inn.) 1, Gallant (3 inn.) 4, Taylor Middaugh (2 inn.) 1; Chirico (4 inn.) 2, Daxton Purser (2 2/3 inn.) 3, Thomas King (2 1/3 inn.) 3. BB: Schissler 1, Dean 2, Gallant 1, Middaugh 1; Chirico 2, Purser 5, King 5.

Top hitters: F, Nick Mitchell 2×5, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Connor Manthey 2 runs, RBI; Cole Messina 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Schissler 2×3; Luke Novitske 1×2, 3 RBI. W, Ike Mezzenga 2 BBs, RBI; Hamilton Anderson 2×4, run; Ryan Blanchard 2×3.

Records: Fond du Lac 2-0; Wausau 0-2.