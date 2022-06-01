Wausau Pilot & Review

Weston took one municipal well offline after a third round of sampling for Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances after the results revealed levels exceeding state health officials’ advisory levels, village officials announced on Wednesday.

The village recently completed a third round of sampling for PFAS at Wells 3 and 4, both of which were previously impacted. PFAS were detected again in both wells in the latest samples. After discussions with the Dept. of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, Well 3 was taken offline immediately.

While PFAS levels in Well 4 remain below DHS health advisory levels, additional sampling is planned within the next week . Results of the additional sampling will be made available once received.

“We continue to work on interim and long-term solutions to achieve PFAS levels below the current DHS health advisory standard of 20 parts per trillion from Wells 3 and 4,” Weston Administrator Keith Donner said, in a news release. “Interim plans include piping changes to blend Well 4 with distribution system water from other Village wells.”

While the well 4 PFAS levels are below the DHS health advisory level, this action will further reduce the levels in the distribution system, Donner said. Long-term solutions to PFAS contamination at Wells 3 and 4 include installing Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) at the village’s existing treatment plant. This project is in its early planning stages.

Additionally, construction of Wells 7 and 8 will be starting this summer. Planning and design of these wells had been in process prior to the recent findings of PFAS in the water system. This project should be complete in early 2023.

“Water supplied to Weston Water Utility customers continues to meet existing drinking water standards and is below the DHS PFAS health advisory level,” Donner’s memo read. “Weston Utility customers can confidently and safely continue to use and consume water from the Weston water supply as normal.”

Results of the most recent sample analyses can be found on DNR’s or Village of Weston’s website’s: dnr.wi.gov/dwsviewer/ or www.westonwi.gov/pfas.

For more information on PFAS please visit westonwi.gov/pfas