WAUSAU – Aspirus is participating in clinical trials that offer hope to patients when other medical interventions have been inadequate, intolerable or viable options don’t currently exist.

Trials are being offered at Aspirus Wausau, Aspirus Riverview, Aspirus Langlade and Aspirus Medford Cancer Centers. Aspirus Stevens Point Cancer Care will be offering clinical trials in the future.

Clinical trials focus on new cancer treatments, controlling cancer symptoms, cancer screenings, preventing and monitoring cancer and evaluating how cancer care is delivered.

Aspirus is part of an organization called CROWN, The Cancer Research of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan Consortium. A collaboration of three of Wisconsin’s largest cancer treatment programs that provide medical research for clinical trials. Through CROWN, more than 2,000 people have been successfully enrolled.

All clinical trials go through extensive research and each patient is closely observed by a research nurse – who provides concierge-type nursing.

For more information about Aspirus Clinic Trials visit www.aspirus.org/clinical-trials.