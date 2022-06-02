

Removal of the Highway 10/Highway 66 bridge over Interstate-39 in the Portage County city of Stevens Point will require additional full closures of I-39 to minimize the risk to the traveling public.

Southbound I-39 also will be closed from 9 p.m. June 2 to 5 a.m. June 3.

The signed detour routes are Highway HH to Highway R to West Highway 10 for northbound I-39 and Business Highway 51 to East Highway 66 for southbound I-39.

The closures are necessary as bridge deck pavements are removed, creating a chance for falling debris. The deck removal is scheduled for overnight hours to minimize the disruption to travelers.

In addition to the full closures, the left lane of northbound I-39 will be closed through noon June 3.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region: