The D.C. Everest Senior High Chamber Choir recently earned the Exemplary Performance Award in the contemporary a cappella category at the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the D.C. Everest Area School District announced this week.
The choir, which performed May 7, was the only group in the contemporary a cappella category out of 10 State Solo and Ensemble Festivals to receive an Exemplary Performance award.
The DCE Chamber Choir is led by Cristie Bates, DCE Senior High choral director. The DCE Chamber Choir is composed of the following students:
Addie Baeten
Jayson Coleman
Avalyne Fischer
Trent Geno
Gus Johnson
Kalissa Kong
Lily Manning
Megan Nguyen
Jay Nibarger
Mansi Peters
Gavin Peterson
Anna Perdue
Brooklynn Roble
Alaina Rupple
Derek Thao
Morgan Wierzba
Ella Weiland