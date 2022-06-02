The D.C. Everest Senior High Chamber Choir recently earned the Exemplary Performance Award in the contemporary a cappella category at the State Solo and Ensemble Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the D.C. Everest Area School District announced this week.

The choir, which performed May 7, was the only group in the contemporary a cappella category out of 10 State Solo and Ensemble Festivals to receive an Exemplary Performance award.

The DCE Chamber Choir is led by Cristie Bates, DCE Senior High choral director. The DCE Chamber Choir is composed of the following students:

Addie Baeten

Jayson Coleman

Avalyne Fischer

Trent Geno

Gus Johnson

Kalissa Kong

Lily Manning

Megan Nguyen

Jay Nibarger

Mansi Peters

Gavin Peterson

Anna Perdue

Brooklynn Roble

Alaina Rupple

Derek Thao

Morgan Wierzba

Ella Weiland