WESTON – D.C. Everest junior Fukumatsu Hiorse was eliminated from the 2022 WIAA State Individual Boys Tennis Tournament after losing in the second round Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Hirose won his first match over David Jacobs of Glendale Nicolet, 7-6 (7), 6-0, before falling the second round Thursday afternoon to Gokul Kamath of Madison Memorial, 6-1, 6-1.

Hirose finishes the season with a 16-2 record.

