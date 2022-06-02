For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team fell to 0-3 this season after losing to the Lakeshore Chinooks 5-3 in a Northwoods League contest Wednesday at Athletic Park.

The hometown team led early but was unable to hold on or generate a late comeback.

Dean Bittner (Mesa CC) got the Chucks off to a positive start with a leadoff single. He would advance to third on a wild pitch before Tre Hondras (John A. Logan) drove him in to give Wausau their first lead of the season.

After Lakeshore tied it in the fourth, the Chucks regained the lead on Ryan Blanchard’s (Feather River) RBI groundout, plating Lenny Ashby (New Mexico).

Starting pitcher Ryan Eiermann (Kankakee CC) cruised early on in his Woodchucks debut. He tallied nine strikeouts over five-plus innings, but was unable to complete the sixth. The Chinooks scored three runs in the inning, saddling Eiermann with the eventual loss.

The Woodchucks got one run back in the home half, set up by Hondras’ triple. But that would be the last hit the Woodchucks enjoyed.

David Barrett (Florida State) and Ernesto Lugo-Canchola (Salt Lake CC) were unblemished in their debuts pitching for the Woodchucks to keep them in the game.

The Lakeshore bullpen, led by Hayden Birdsong (4 IP, 8 K) slammed the door and solidified the 5-3 result.

The two teams will complete their two-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.