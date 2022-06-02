Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Amanda Fox, 38, of Kronenwetter. May 26, 2022: Manufacture or deliver heroin
Amando Ismiel Ramos, 41, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon
Ariel Hanson, 31, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer
Benjamin A. Sorem, 42, of Wausau. June 1, 2022: Bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine
Chayse R. Magee, 32, of Weston. May 27, 2022: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
Indalecio Madrano-Munoz, 59, of Green Bay. May 27, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Joseph L. Murphy, 33, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, operate a firearm while intoxicated, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Joshua Vue, 31, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Josiah Winterhoff, 29, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim
Khardea F. Koptyra-Williams, 19, of Wausau. Battery by prisoners, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Kiana Herrick, 23, of Kronenwetter. May 31, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Kristopher Howe, 44, of Weston. May 26, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
Kyle Olson, 36, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping
Mark Nelson, 41, of Schofield. May 31, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine
Marshon JD West, 31, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Melvin L. Brown, 52, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operating while revoked
Michael Eller, 33, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
Michael R. Boehm, 40, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Nathan Fredrick, 38, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or obstructing an officer
Nicole Brundidge, 43, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife
Phillip Clark, 23, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
Richard Bettencourt, 50, of Wausau. May 1, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, stalking, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Samuel A. Shepler, 28, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Throw or discharge bodily fluid t a public safety worker or prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer
Sean C. Rector, 38, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Forgery-uttering
Thomas Bullman, 42, of Rothschild. May 31, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI
Trey L. Emerich, 26, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct
Steven Huckbody, 59, of Ringle. June 2, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Rebecca Osswald, 53, of Oak Creek. Initial appearance on June 2, 2022, following nationwide arrest warrant issued in 2012. Charges: Failure to support a child for more than 120 days.
