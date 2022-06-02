Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Amanda Fox, 38, of Kronenwetter. May 26, 2022: Manufacture or deliver heroin Amando Ismiel Ramos, 41, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon Ariel Hanson, 31, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer Benjamin A. Sorem, 42, of Wausau. June 1, 2022: Bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine Chayse R. Magee, 32, of Weston. May 27, 2022: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater Indalecio Madrano-Munoz, 59, of Green Bay. May 27, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI Joseph L. Murphy, 33, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, operate a firearm while intoxicated, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Joshua Vue, 31, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping Josiah Winterhoff, 29, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim Khardea F. Koptyra-Williams, 19, of Wausau. Battery by prisoners, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Kiana Herrick, 23, of Kronenwetter. May 31, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Kristopher Howe, 44, of Weston. May 26, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim Kyle Olson, 36, of Wausau. May 27, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping Mark Nelson, 41, of Schofield. May 31, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine Marshon JD West, 31, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Melvin L. Brown, 52, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operating while revoked Michael Eller, 33, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, bail jumping Michael R. Boehm, 40, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Nathan Fredrick, 38, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or obstructing an officer Nicole Brundidge, 43, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed knife Phillip Clark, 23, of Wausau. May 31, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct