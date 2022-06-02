According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States, on average, die at higher rates from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries and COVID-19.

Dr. Nebasi Valantine

Men’s health issues don’t just affect men, though. They have a significant impact on everyone around them. This Father’s Day, Aspirus Health encourages everyone to share something vitally important with the men who matter to you: knowledge that could help them stay healthy and live longer.

One of the best things we can all do for our health and happiness is to have a close connection with a primary care provider we know and trust, and keep up-to-date with wellness visits.

It can be difficult for anyone, but especially for men, sometimes, to speak up about their health concerns. But it’s important to remember that the primary care provider’s focus is helping you prevent disease and maintain good health. Regular visits and honest conversations with your provider can go a long way in building the trust that’s necessary for a good patient-provider relationship. We’re here to help.

A primary care provider conducts regular checkups and ensures you get the care you need, which may include:

Health screenings. You may feel fine, and you may be healthy. Or you could have a silent health problem, like high blood pressure, and not even know it. Your primary care provider can use screening tests to detect some diseases before they cause symptoms, when they’re often easier to control and treat.

Vaccines. Are you due for a routine vaccination, such as tetanus? A shingles shot? Do you get the flu vaccine every year? Are you up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine? Getting recommended vaccines can help you avoid painful or serious diseases, and spend more time doing the things you love.

Advice for a healthy life. Your primary care provider can discuss everything from eating right and exercising, to feelings of depression and anxiety.

Cholesterol test. Depending upon age and risk factors, some men may need their cholesterol checked. This test can detect signs of heart disease.

Cancer screenings. Adult men should plan to get screened for prostate and colon cancer. Your provider will be able to help determine when these should start and at what frequency. These screening tests can help find cancer early.

Staying active. It is recommended that men incorporate 30 minutes of physical activity 5 times a week into their daily schedule.

Encourage the dads in your life to take control of their health and schedule a visit with their primary care provider.

Dr. Nebasi Valantine is a family medicine physician with Aspirus.