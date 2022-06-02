WAUSAU – The city seeks public input on plans to improve the pavement of North 18th Street from Highway 52 to Sell Street.

The primary purpose of this project, done in cooperation with Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is to improve the condition of the deteriorating pavement to ensure safe conditions. If no action is taken, the pavement structure life will be significantly reduced, and the ride quality will continue to worsen.

Recommended improvements include asphaltic pavement rehabilitation by milling the existing pavement (full depth), placing a new asphalt driving surface, and installing new pavement markings. All work will occur within the existing right of way.

Construction is currently scheduled for 2023 and will be scheduled during the summer months when school is not in session.

Public comment on this proposed project can be emailed to schristensen@emcsinc.com by June 15.

For more information about the project, contact Allen Wesolowski, city engineer, at 715-261-6740 or allen.wesolowski@ci.wausau.wi.us; or Stephanie Christensen, EMCS project manager at 715-845-1081 or schristensen@emcsinc.com. You also can visit the project website at ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/Engineering/StreetProjects/ProposedProjects.aspx.