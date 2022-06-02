WESTON – The village seeks public input on plans to rehabilitate pavement on roughly 1.1 miles of Northwestern Avenue between the west village limits and Highway X.

The project, done in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will address the deteriorating pavement and consist of the following:

driving surface – The project will evaluate widening the paved shoulder to better accommodate bicycles within the existing roadway width – No widening of the roadway is planned New pavement marking will be installed

Construction is planned for 2023 and during that time motorists will encounter daily flagging operations and single-lane closures. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained during construction.

The village will add updates as the project progresses on its website at

westonwi.gov/482/Public-Works-Projects.

If you have questions about this project, contact the village at

715-359-6114 or mwodalski@westonwi.gov.