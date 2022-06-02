WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will celebrate 26 Sprouts Garden Preschool graduates and their families at 5:30 p.m. June 3 as students mark the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students ages 3-5 in Sprouts Garden Preschool spend more than 80 percent of their time outdoors throughout the seasons. Photo courtesy Monk Botanical Gardens.

Students, siblings, parents and others will join in the ceremony featuring songs, poems and diplomas. Families are invited to stay after for the end-of-year campout.

Sprouts Garden Preschool is the only nature preschool in the Wausau area. Students ages 3-5 spend more than 80 percent of their time outdoors throughout the seasons. Any indoor time takes place in the yurt classroom. Skilled early childhood environmental educators teach children important foundational concepts while keeping nature at the heart of the program. The curriculum fosters students’ cognitive, physical, social, emotional and creative development.

Academic skills, such as pattern recognition, letters, numbers and colors emerge from outdoor learning experiences, like counting birds on the pond, looking for matching colors of flowers and bugs, tracking animal prints in the snow, and journaling about nature observations.

The 2022-2023 school year still has openings for children ages 4-5. You can learn more and sign your child up at monkgardens.org/education/sprouts-garden-preschool/.

The gardens also hosts summer camps for all ages. You can find more information and enroll at monkgardens.org/education/children-families/#summercamp.