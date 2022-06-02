Dear editor,

Wisconsinites are used to the state and federal government taking a chunk out of their paychecks every pay period. Unfortunately, wasteful spending in Washington and policies that call on Congress to inject even more of our hard-earned money into this fragile economy has resulted in record inflation that affects all Americans. It’s beyond frustrating for folks in Wisconsin to hear someone float the idea that taxpayer dollars and relying on more foreign oil as solutions to help Americans pay the bills.

So, while our family, friends and neighbors in Wisconsin lose more of our hard-earned paychecks to Biden’s taxes; I ask President Biden to reverse course on his destructive policies. I believe Congressman Tom Tiffany was correct when he said, “Instead of further digging our nation deeper into debt, Congress should focus on a spending measure that will decrease the federal deficit, cool down the inflation crushing hard-working Americans, and lower energy prices. It is time for President Biden and the Democrats to start making the same kind of tough choices that the American people make every single day. It is time to put America first.”

Jessica Ellis of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.