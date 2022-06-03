Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured business is Prevail Bank, a unique financial institution with nine locations including Wausau. With a motto of “Pursue What’s Possible,” this is the team that will make your financial dreams come true, making local decisions that create a healthier community. The bank’s mission is clear: to help its customers, employees, and communities obtain their goals along their financial journey. Bank President Nathan Quinnell said Prevail believes in doing what’s right for the customer. Its banking team will work with you to find the right products and services for you, your home and your business, no matter how large or small. They’re proud of their core values: Putting people first, be solution seekers, do the right thing and take ownership when dealing with each and every customer.

Wausau’s staff includes Branch Manager Jarrod Spinnato, Mortgage Loan Originator Kerri Burns (NMLS# 1683827), Commercial Lending Officer Terry Barnett, along with Stacy Schoepke, Shiloh Ivaska and Angelo Elsmo, customer service representatives who are here to help you in every step of your financial journey. Prevail’s impact can be felt through its commitment to the community, which is evident in their many events and contributions. Here, read about how Prevail Bank was founded, what makes them different from other financial institutions, the services they provide and why they believe Wausau is a great place to do business.

Jarrod Spinnato, Branch Manager Kerri Burns, Mortgage Loan Originator (NMLS# 1683827) Terry Barnett, Commercial Lending Officer

Give me a brief history of Prevail Bank. I understand the bank formed as a result of a merger.

Prevail Bank (2019) is the synergy of two very successful Wisconsin based financial institutions. The commercial loan and business banking professionals of River Cities Bank (1997), and the creative mortgage solutions experts of Time Federal Savings Bank (1934), merged their digital technologies, experienced staff and talents, and formed a “can do” full-service banking and lending team.

What makes Prevail Bank different from other financial institutions in the area?

The ability to make local lending decisions is Prevail Bank’s advantage. It allows for a better understanding of our customers, a devoted and confidential understanding of the businesses, situation and needs, and a close side-by-side working relationship that will last for years to come. As a trusted adviser, Prevail Bank is able to help customers achieve success faster – personally and commercially. Prevail Bank’s Commercial and Mortgage Lending Officers become a customer’s biggest and most vocal advocate.

What do you wish more people knew about your organization, or what you do?

Prevail Bank has the technology for you to conduct all of your personal and business banking needs from your home computer and/or mobile device. But, If technology makes you anxious, come to any branch offices – or click CHAT on Prevail Bank’s website – and Prevail Bank personnel will walk you through the process, step-by-step, to establish you with online/mobile banking. Most everything can be done (make deposits, transfer funds, check balances, freeze your debit card, … ) can be done with a click of a customer’s computer button or cell phone.

What makes Wausau a great place to do business? (In other words, what made Wausau a good fit for Prevail?)

Prevail Bank has had a branch location in Wausau since September 28, 1988, although back then it was named Time Federal Savings Bank. Wausau is a great place to do business because our visions are similar — Offer our constituents big city, full-service amenities with small town charm, commitment, and integrity. Wausau has a thriving arts scene, bustling downtown, and numerous business and dining options. We like to think we contributed to this healthy environment. We have the resources and the experience to be a trusted advisor to anyone who has a goal or dream.

How many locations do you have?

We have nine branch locations (in alpha order) Baraboo, Eau Claire, Marshfield, Medford, Owen, Phillips, Stevens Point, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. Every branch office has the resources to solve problems and fulfill the dreams you or I may have, personally or commercially.

What types of banking products do you offer, and what do you specialize in?

Consumer Products & Services:

One-on-one advising, video conferencing, chat, email, phone, and digital communication options

Multiple checking & savings accounts

Saving Makes Cents program

Retirement Savings Plans & IRAs

Certificate of Deposits (CDs)

Health Savings Accounts

Debit & Credit cards

ID TheftSmart services [Protection, Detection, Restoration]

Safe Deposit Boxes

Digital & mobile banking solutions that include:

Bill Pay

Banking Alerts

eStatements

Mobile Deposit

Prevail Bank Mobile Banking App

Online & Mobile Banking Videos

Apple Pay / Google Play/ Samsung

Loans for:

Home Mortgages

Home Refinance

Home Equity Line of Credit

Construction

Auto, Truck, and SUV

ATV, Motorcycle, Snowmobile, and Boat

Land

Business Products & Services:

One-on-one advising, video conferencing, chat, email, phone, and digital communication options

Multiple checking & savings accounts

CDs for large balance savings options

CDARs for $250,000+ deposits

Dual control accounts

Night deposit

Insured Cash Sweeps

Debit & Credit cards

Premium version of Business Resource Manager also includes:

Electronic Payments

Multiple user access/rights

Access to Business Bill Pay

eStatements

Remote Deposit

Positive Pay

ACH Services *

Payroll/Payment Processing *

Wire Transfer Service *

External Funds Transfer *

Loans and Commercial Transactions for:

SBA & Business Start-Ups

Equipment/Inventory Business Loans

Municipal Transactions

Agri-Business

Real Estate & Development

Government Guaranteed Transactions

Commercial Lines of Credit

Refinancing Existing Debt

And more!

Prevail Bank on Shred Day, 2022

In what way does Prevail Bank support the communities it serves? Tell us why that matters to you.

Prevail prides itself on its mutual savings bank heritage, where every customer is an owner. Prevail Bank’s ownership culture reigns true today and is demonstrated by the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and volunteer time, it has invested into the communities it serves. As a community bank, Prevail is always looking for ways to give back and enhance the quality of life and success of its customers, communities and employees.The bank donates funds to local nonprofit organizations that assist low-to-moderate income individuals, contributes and invests in economic development and facilitates financial literacy workshops.

Can you give us some examples?

Prevail Bank coordinates nine free community shred day events annually. It is a triple win; a win for the consumers who participate, the environment, and for nine local nonprofits. The consumer wins because it provides the means to securely destroy personal and confidential information. According to Experian, identity theft affects about 1 in 20 Americans each year, and it’s rising rapidly. During the 2020 holidays, 24% of 1,000 surveyed respondents reported being a victim of identity theft or fraud – double the percentage from 2019! From the environmental aspect, over 24,000 pounds (or 12 tons) of paper was collected, shredded and recycled during Prevail Bank’s Shred Days this year. This equates to over 200 trees saved; 4,560 gallons of oil; 36 cubic yards of landfill space; 48,000 kilowatts of energy; 84,000 gallons of water; and 720 less pounds of air pollution. The 200 trees saved (above) can absorb a total of 3,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from the air each year, inversely, burning that same amount of tonnage would create 18,000 pounds of carbon dioxide. And if the benefits of personal privacy, security, and saving the environment isn’t enough, Prevail Bank pledged a $1 for every pound of paper collected at each branch, up to $1,000 each, to a nonprofit of the Branch’s choosing. The nonprofits that will receive a $1,000 donation from Prevail Bank as a result of shred days this year are: The Neighbors’ Place, CAP Services – Family Crisis Center, Personal Development Center (PDC) – Victim Services Center, United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties, Taylor County Human Services – Suicide Awareness & Prevention programming, American Red Cross – Northwest Chapter, People Helping People (PHP), and Catkins Animal Rescue.

Prevail Bank publicly pledged recently $180,000 to the Farming for the Future Foundation (FFTFF) to support the construction of a Food + Farm Exploration Center in Stevens Point. Farming for the Future Foundation, founded in 2018, is a nonprofit dedicated to educating current and future generation about agricultural innovation and sustainability.

Prevail Bank plans to gift $130,000 through its Charitable Contributions program this year. Local beneficiaries in the past include the Children’s Imaginarium in Marathon County; local Habitat for Humanity efforts, workforce development programming through People Helping People, Northcentral Technical College, and multiple Workforce Resource centers; and multiple homeless shelters, domestic abuse shelters, food pantries, and United Way programs.

Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program is for local non-profits that help local people in need, especially those with low-to-moderate incomes; stimulate communities financially; and/or enhances the standard of living of those less fortunate. (If an organization is interested in applying, go to: Prevail.bank/resources/community.)

Plus, an additional $100,000 is budgeted for community event sponsorships that stimulate economies, raise funds for other nonprofits, and/or for financial literacy programming in Prevail Bank’s service area.

A Children’s Imaginarium check presentation from Prevail Bank. (Contributed Photo)

Connect with Prevail Bank:

In person: 900 S. 17th Ave., Wausau

Online at www.prevail.bank

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prevailbank/

On Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/PrevailBank

On Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prevail-bank

Wausau hours of operation:

Lobby Hours

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Up Hours