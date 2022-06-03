MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments on the next phase of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan revision process. The DNR has developed a draft vision, goals and objectives for the future Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan.

The planning process is evaluating the full range of public uses occurring at the park, and habitat management opportunities. In addition, options for the future will be assessed, including the possibility of new recreation activities.

The Rib Mountain State Park Draft Vision, Goals, Objectives and Management Options, along with a set of options for various park management topics, are available for review on the DNR website. Hard-copies are also available at the Rib Mountain State Park Office, and at the Wausau, Rothschild and Marathon City public libraries.

Public comments on the drafted plans will be accepted June 1 to June 30, 2022. The public is encouraged to submit comments online here.

The document, and information for providing input, is available on the DNR’s Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan Revision webpage.

In Summer 2021, the SE Group (a consultant with expertise in alpine skiing operations, design and market analysis) evaluated the existing ski area operation, assessed current market conditions for downhill skiing, and developed four potential alternative approaches to provide downhill skiing experiences at the property.

The department received more than 3,000 comments on these alternatives and continues to gather information regarding downhill skiing at Rib Mountain State Park. This public input opportunity focuses on the many other activities at Rib Mountain and on how to ensure the park remains a year-round community asset.

The document does not list management options for downhill skiing, since that public input has already been received. A future draft master plan will include the preferred options for all management topics, including downhill skiing.

In addition to the public comment period, the DNR will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. on June 22, 2022, at Northcentral Technical College. Details are below.

DNR staff will give a presentation on the draft vision, goals, objectives and management options starting at 5:30 p.m. Staff will be available to answer questions and discuss this next phase of the planning process before and after the presentation.

The public may also submit comments by mail using the input form available on the project webpage. Please download, print, complete and send to John Pohlman, DNR Property Planner, at:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

c/o John Pohlman LF/6

101 S. Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

john.pohlman@wisconsin.gov or 608-264-6263



EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan Open House

WHEN: 4-7 p.m. June 22, 2022 (DNR staff presentations begin at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Northcentral Technical College – Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B) 1000 W. Campus Drive, Parking Lot B, Wausau, Wis.

Watch the presentation via Zoom here.