LA CROSSE – D.C. Everest senior Ella Pavlovich picked up a silver medal with a second-place finish in the Division 1 girls discus competition at the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships on Friday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The Division 1 session was completed at 2 p.m. Friday. Competition in Divisions 2 and 3 started at 2:30 p.m. The state meet continues Saturday with all three divisions competing beginning at 10 a.m.

Pavlovich had a toss of 129 feet, 6 inches, to finish second behind Watertown’s Riley Quinn, who had a throw of 134-5.

A pair of her D.C. Everest teammates just missed out on top-six medal finishes. Sadie Rakovec finished seventh (36-11) and Brenna Lehrke was eighth (36-10¾) in the girls triple jump.

Reanna Edwards of D.C. Everest finished 14th in the girls pole vault (10-6) and Wausau West’s Chloe Weisenberger failed to complete the beginning height of 10 feet.

D.C. Everest sophomore Sara Mlodik finished 11th in the girls 3,200 in a time of 11:11.07. She will compete in the Division 1 1,600 on Saturday.

Local boys competing in finals on Friday included Logan Mouw of Wausau East (20th in high jump, 5-10); Triton Schmidt of D.C. Everest (19th in long jump, 20-7 ¼); Cole Stevens of D.C. Everest (eighth in shot put, 55-1/2); and Erek Ross of Wausau East (17th in 1, 600, 4:29.39).

Two Wausau West boys relay teams qualified for Saturday’s finals. The 800 relay team of Curtis Tinjim, Carter Amerson, Reed Napiwocki and Mason Mead qualified third in 1:29.10, and the 1,600 team of Axel Mahler, David DeLoye, Gabe Larkin and Napiwocki qualified ninth in 3:26.98.

All of the other local athletes that competed Friday were eliminated in the qualifying round. The top 10 finishers in each of the running events qualify for the finals on Saturday.

Wausau West’s Keara Schoen was 24th in the girls 100 hurdles (17.62), D.C. Everest sophomore Blake Postler was 21st in both the boys 110 hurdles (15.99) and 300 hurdles (42.99); Wausau West’s Alex Mahler was 15th in the boys 400 (51.70); West’s Mason Mead took 13th in the boys 200 (22.45); and in the 400 relay West’s Joe Berens, Carter Amerson, Napiwocki and Mean were 13th (43.25) and D.C. Everest’s Clay Homan, Schmidt, Ty Strehlow and Emmitt Peterson were 15th (43.34).

Click here for all of the state meet results, courtesy of PTTiming and the WIAA.