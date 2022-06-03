Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Pride, a series of events hosted by a volunteer-led committee, kicks off its inaugural year Saturday, according to a Wausau River District News release.

Three events are set for Saturday, June 4, and some local businesses are showing support with in-store specials and events as well.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau, Family Film and Fun will feature live music, children’s activities, bounce houses and an outdoor movie. A public LGBTQ mural will be unveiled, while food trucks will be on hand with treats, art vendors and information booths.

Pride at Night starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. at Whitewater Music Hall. Stop by for an evening of drag performances, open mic, and fancy cocktails. After everything wraps up, head over to the OZ Nightclub at 10 p.m. for the official after party, for additional drag performances and fun.

“Hosting Pride events on a local level and creating opportunities for LGBTQ+ education is critical in making Wausau a more accepting place to live and call home,” said Blake Opal-Wahoske, executive director of Wausau River District. “Events such as these led to increased visibility and will aid in attracting and retaining talent in the Wausau area.”