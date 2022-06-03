For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The bats were booming just as much as the fireworks after the game as the Wausau Woodchucks exploded for a 9-3 win over the Green Bay Rockers in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday at Athletic Park.

Wausau jumped out early with back-to-back passed balls by Ike Mezzenga (North Iowa Area CC) and Tre Honduras (John A Logan CC) to go up 2-0 in the first inning.

Camden Janik (University of Illinois) joined the Woodchucks on Thursday made an impact in the batter’s box and behind the plate for the Chucks

The Chucks took an inning break before putting two more runs on the board again by way of stealing home.

With bases loaded, Wausau pitcher Ernesto Lugo-Canchola (Salt Lake CC) was in some trouble and a passed ball gave the Rockers a run, but then came right back and struck the next batter out, stopping the rally.

The Chucks had people in position to score in the fifth. After Dean Bittner (Mesa CC) was caught between third and home ended in an out, Wausau stranded runners on second and third.

In his second appearance for the Chucks, reliever Daxton Purser got into a little trouble but was able to get out of it safely.

In the bottom of the sixth, Norris Mcclure (Spring Hill College) hit the Woodchucks’ first home run of the season over the right field wall to stretch the lead out to 5-1.

The Rockers got a little help in the eighth scoring on a sac fly and a single driving in two runs to bring them within three at 6-3 before Wausau piled on some more.

Daniel Helfgott drove in a run and Bittner knocked in two to up the Chucks’ lead to 9-3. Purser finished off the win, completing four innings of relief to nail down a save for Lugo-Csnchola (1-0).

Wausau (2-3) heads to Green Bay (1-4) on Saturday for a game at 6:35 p.m. to complete the home-and-away two-game series. The Woodchucks will be at Wisconsin Rapids to take on the Rafters at 1:05 p.m. Sunday before hosing them at Athletic Park on Monday at 6:35 p.m.