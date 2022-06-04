Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Jenna Baumann scored in the 74th minute to push the D.C. Everest girls soccer team to a narrow 2-1 win over Hudson to claim a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Friday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

The No. 2 seed Evergreens (15-4-2) move on to a D-1 sectional semifinal at No. 1 seed Eau Claire Memorial (11-3-4) on Thursday. Memorial shut out Chippewa Falls in a regional final 5-0 on Saturday.

Following a scoreless first half, Zongshia Lo scored for Everest in the 61st minute, only to see Hudson’s Ariana Ransanici tie it up two minutes later.

The score held until Baumann connected with just under six minutes remaining in regulation to give the Evergreens the lead and they were able to hold on from there.

Hudson finishes the season 9-6-4.