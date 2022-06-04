Wausau Pilot & Review

LA CROSSE – Two local athletes and two relay teams picked up medals at the second day of the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Newman Catholic freshman Mel Severson finished second in the Division 3 girls 400 meters in 58.86 seconds to earn a silver medal.

D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik picked up a sixth-place medal in the Division 1 girls 1,600, finishing in 5:01.87.

Two Wausau West boys relay teams earned top-six finishes and state medals as well. The 800 team of Curtis Tinjum, Carter Amerson, Reed Napiwocki and Mason Mead was fourth in 1:28.93, the 1,600 team of Axel Mahler, David DeLoye, Gabe Larkin and Napiwocki finished sixth in 3:24.12.

Wausau West’s Joey Knauf tied for 10th in the Division 1 boys pole vault (13-0), and D.C. Everest had five other athletes compete as well on Saturday: Liberty Christianson was eighth in the girls high jump (5-2), Cole Stevens took ninth in the boys disucs (153-8), Matt Nielsen and Keaton Oettinger tied for 10th in the boys pole vault (13-0), and Brenna Lehrke was 15th in the girls long jump (16-9).

Click here for all of the state meet results, courtesy of the WIAA.