Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Community Outreach and Relationship Building Volunteer Needed. The Red Cross is looking for people with leadership and relationship-building skills. An ideal candidate has a deep understanding of his or her community and can assist the chapter executive in building capacity and ensure the community can respond to any emergency. The title of this position is called community volunteer leader. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Summer Help Needed at BCG. The Boys & Girls Club summer program at our D.C. Everest summer site is looking for some extra help this summer! Volunteer your time to engage with club members, help with general attendance sign in, outdoor recess supervision, gym, games room activities and other activities. Volunteers must be able to commit to at least one day a week for at least 2-4 hours. Dates: June 13-July 14 between 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (preferably between 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.). To become a volunteer, visit www.bgclub.com/volunteer to complete the online application. Contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com for more information.

Volunteer at Taste N’ Glow Balloon Fest. Volunteers needed to help direct cars to parking spots, assist in the soda booths and keep the grounds clean for the following shifts: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3 p.m.-7 p.m., and 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Event will run July 8 -10. To learn more, visit the Taste N’ Glow website or contact Jean at jslatowski@rewausau.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Journals Needed. Donate new journals to The Women’s Community for survivor support groups where participants write to process and heal. Drop donations M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at The Women’s Community, 3200 Hilltop Ave. Wausau. Contact Allie with questions at allie@womenscommunity.org.

Diapers and Wipes Needed. The Babies’ Place Hygiene and Diaper Bank needs sizes 4, 5, 6 and 7 in diapers, L/XL Goodnights, and unscented wipes. Contact Mallory to donate: mallory@neighbosplace.org or 715-845-1966.

Source: United Way of Marathon County