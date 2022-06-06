Wausau Pilot & Review

Brittany K. Drengler, a Wausau native and 2008 graduate of Wausau West High School, graduated in May with an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a double major in Quantitative Finance and Real Estate.

Prior to her studies at Wharton, Drengler earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, investment and banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In addition to her core curriculum, Drengler also completed significant elective studies in Spanish and Economics. Prior to transferring to Madison, Drengler attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she was named to the academic honor roll and also competed as a starting member of the Division 1 Nordic Skiing traveling team. Drengler also attended the Unversidad de Leon in Spain, attending a semester immersion study program where all her courses were taught in Spanish.

Drengler has been hired as Vice President of Investments in the Special Situations Group at Bain Capital in Boston, a bank co-founded by Mitt Romney.