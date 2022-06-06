Wausau Pilot & Review

KOHLER – Newman Catholic junior Conner Krach shot a 78 and is in a three-way tie for fifth place after the first day of the 2022 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run on Monday.

Krach shot six-over par for his round and stands three shots in back of leader Trey Oswald of Parkview, and two behind second-place Reece Breitenbach of Kohler.

Spencer Lynch of Neenah St. Mary Catholic and Nick Buckman of Cambridge stand tied for third after shooting 77s, one shot in from of Krach, Kohler’s Donny Sobecki and Marathon’s Noah Gage.

Krach had bogeys on holes No. 1 and 3, and a double-bogey on No. 2 before regrouping. He had three birdies and seven pars on the next 10 holes, but finished the final five holes at five-over par to finish with his 78.

Krach will tee off at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday as the two-day tournament is completed.

Click here for the complete scoreboard, courtesy of the WIAA.