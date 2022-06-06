Wausau Pilot & Review

Aviation students from the Wausau School District and Wausau Area Virtual Academy are set to fly planes to a Fox Valley area as part of a field trip on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the district.

The students will take off from the Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Woods Place, to the Fox Valley Technical College’s Aviation Campus.

“The students will take turns flying, navigating, and talking to air traffic control on each leg of the flight,” the statement read.

Students will take off in three planes around 8 a.m., flying for about an hour to reach their destination. They are scheduled for a tour of the Aviation Campus. They will then head over to Basler Turbo Conversions, which manufactures aircraft. After the tours, the students will fly back to Wausau.

WAVE is the Wausau School District’s fully virtual charter school.